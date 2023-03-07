AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 13.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after buying an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,677,000 after buying an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,253,000 after buying an additional 472,922 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

