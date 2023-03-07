AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,805 shares of company stock worth $263,993. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

