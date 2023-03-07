AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,207 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Copper Stock Performance

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.