AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,552,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $124.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

