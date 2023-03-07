AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 206,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vimeo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vimeo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo Stock Down 2.0 %

Vimeo stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.