AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ciena
In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,648 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ciena Stock Performance
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
