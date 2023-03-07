AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,648 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.