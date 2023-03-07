AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

