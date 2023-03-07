AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $770,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

