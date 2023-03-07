AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $813,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,495 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 516.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

WSFS Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

