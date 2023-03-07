AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

