AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVT opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.