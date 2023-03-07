AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carter’s by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $2,392,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $208,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 22.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 160.5% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carter’s Trading Down 2.6 %

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

