AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,519 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $339,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 33.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 875,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 221,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $469,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

