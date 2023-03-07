AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $823,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $549.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.72 and a 200-day moving average of $485.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.