AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $823,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of COKE stock opened at $549.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.72 and a 200-day moving average of $485.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.92.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
