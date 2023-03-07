AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 724,449 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,010,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 640,492 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,608.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $281,310.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,863,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,144,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,608.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,760 shares of company stock worth $5,727,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

