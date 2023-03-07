AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,685 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Down 4.4 %

X opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.