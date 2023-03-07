AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,085 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

