AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 177.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,537 shares of company stock worth $6,363,465 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

