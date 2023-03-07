AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII stock opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.