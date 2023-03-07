AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 106,761 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,761 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 886,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 308,390 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 37.8% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 879,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 240,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 211.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 34,592 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 60.28% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.