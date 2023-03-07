AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 20,265 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,265 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

