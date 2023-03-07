AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 25,009 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,009 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

UNVR opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

