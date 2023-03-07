AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $818,000 Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 2.3 %

Canadian Solar Profile

CSIQ opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

