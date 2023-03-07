AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,829,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after buying an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $486.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.57. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

