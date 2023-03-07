AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

