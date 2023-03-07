Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

