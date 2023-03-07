Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $729,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 496,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

