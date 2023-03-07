AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

