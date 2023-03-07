Analysts Set Expectations for Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

KROS stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $68.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.