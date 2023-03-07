Analysts Set Expectations for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.