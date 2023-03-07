ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 117.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $308.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $328.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
Featured Articles
