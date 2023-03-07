Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $180.00 price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.04. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

