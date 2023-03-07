AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.33. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Insider Activity at AquaBounty Technologies

In other news, Director Erin S. Sharp purchased 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 78.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 351,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 568,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

