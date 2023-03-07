AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.33. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.81.
In other news, Director Erin S. Sharp purchased 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.
