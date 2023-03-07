Arcblock Price Tops $0.13 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.27 million and $229,398.70 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00422912 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.43 or 0.28586054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.