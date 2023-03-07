Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARHS. Bank of America upped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

ARHS stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,618,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $4,511,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 1,663.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 276,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 261,138 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

