Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Asensus Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.
Asensus Surgical Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54.
Asensus Surgical Company Profile
Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.
