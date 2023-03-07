Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Asensus Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

