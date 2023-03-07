Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
ATXS stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,988,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
