Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 27th

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ AUBN opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.