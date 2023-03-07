Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 27th

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

