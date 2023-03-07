Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Cap of $984.90 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $984.90 million and $46.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $8.65 or 0.00038676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00219737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,376.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,805,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,805,540.90562291 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.88840703 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $47,377,773.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.