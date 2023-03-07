Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXSM. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.64.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $66.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

