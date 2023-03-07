Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €50.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday.

Zalando Stock Performance

Zalando stock opened at €39.12 ($41.62) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($53.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.86 and a 200-day moving average of €30.74.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

