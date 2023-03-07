Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 39,749 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $95,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

