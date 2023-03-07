Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $1,503,696. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

