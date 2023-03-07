Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 452,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Delta Air Lines worth $103,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

