Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Atlassian worth $100,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $1,243,689.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,167,961.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,167,961.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,957,228. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $318.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.