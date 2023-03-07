Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $102.10 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Catalent worth $102,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

