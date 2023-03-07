Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $87.61 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Eastman Chemical worth $87,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 475,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 51,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.7 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.