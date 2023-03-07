Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $101,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in V.F. by 138.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 190.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

