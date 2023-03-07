Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $102,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $369,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

UDR Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UDR opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

