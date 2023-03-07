Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 67,827 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $104,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after buying an additional 1,380,676 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,071,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

